Report: Xavier Woods’ Injury Possibly an Achilles Tendon Tear

WWE confirmed on Monday that former six-time tag team champion Xavier Woods had suffered an Achilles injury while wrestling in Sydney, Australia at a WWE live event on Sunday. The report didn’t include the severity of the injury, and Woods didn’t disclose how bad it was on his social media. However Dave Meltzer popped up on Wrestling Observer Radio this week and reported that the injury could possibly be a tear, which could shelve Woods for nearly a year.

“I think it was a tear but that’s not a hundred percent. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury, other than that it was an Achilles injury,” Meltzer said. “But it seems pretty bad. That’s what I heard, was that it’s bad.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meltzer speculated that, if it is a tear, Woods will likely need surgery and need at least nine months of recovery time.

It’s admittedly been a rough few months for The New Day. The trio of Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E spent most of the summer holding both the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but Woods and E lost the tag titles to The Revival at Clash of Champions while Kingston’s six-month reign as world champion ended in mere seconds when he faced Brock Lesnar at Friday Night SmackDown’s FOX premiere.

Earlier this year E spoke with ComicBook.com about the possibility of the trio ever breaking up.

“I’m not saying that Kofi doesn’t get a world title reign without The New Day, but you don’t get that same moment of brotherhood, that same story of two guys who are able to go through the gauntlet and get their brother his title match,” he said. “All of the things we’ve been able to do the last couple of years, that is unique and special, you don’t get any of those moments. We listen to people that say “Actually, you should turn heel,’ or ‘It’s my time, I should really make this time about me.’ That’s not something that even remotely interests us.”

Woods got his first taste of wrestling success back in 2007 when he joined (TNA) Impact Wrestling as Consequences Creed. After a brief stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Woods signed a developmental contract with WWE in July 2010. While he initially struggled to find his footing on the main roster, Woods has become a vital part of The New Day’s success. The group will celebrate its five-year anniversary as a team on Nov. 28.