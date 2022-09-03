WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Reveal Marvel Thor and Loki Gear On SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown got under way with a Viking Rules match between The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and the Viking Raiders, and in fitting with the epic style match Woods and Kingston came in with equally epic gear from the Marvel Universe. Woods and Kingston came to SmackDown with Thor and Loki gear, with Woods rocking the Loki look (complete with horned helmet) and Kingston rocking the Thor look, and you can check out their sweet Marvel gear in the post below. That said, somehow later in the match, it got even better.

That's because during the match Kingston went underneath the ring to grab another weapon, and amidst all the chairs, shields, and tables, he managed to find what WWE called a pink and gold unicorn horn sledgehammer, though we all know it was really The New Day's own version of Mjolnir. You can check out that video in the post below as well.

Woods and Kingston (as well as Big E) have always had some of the best gear in wrestling period, with past looks based on Final Fantasy, Power Rangers, Gears of War, and more. They even had the chance to be in the actual Gears of War video game as playable characters and would celebrate that addition by revealing their own COG armors during an episode of WWE TV.

The Viking Rules match was full of huge spots and big moments, but it's going to be hard to top that Marvel gear. All eyes will next be on WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle, and you can check out the full rundown on the card below.

