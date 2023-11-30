Who Will CM Punk Face at WWE WrestleMania 40?

CM Punk is "home." The Second City Saint made his return to WWE at WWE Survivor Series earlier this month, shocking the Allstate Arena when "Cult of Personality" hit as the show was about to go off the air. Punk followed up that surprise appearance with a return to WWE Monday Night Raw, addressing the red brand for the first time in nearly a decade. Many regarded Punk's show-closing promo to be fairly safe, as the pipebomb specialist opted to show love to the WWE fans and the WWE locker room as opposed to taking shots at former employer AEW or resurrecting past frustrations with sports-entertainment land. That said, there was one small tease of bad blood that is to come.

Punk noted that "almost" everyone was happy to see him, a clear allusion to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins was visibly irate at Punk's return, with fan cameras catching him flipping Punk off and cursing in his direction. Roughly an hour before Punk's WWE Monday Night Raw promo, Rollins blasted Punk for being a "hypocrite" and emphasized his desire to not waste "any more breath" on him.

CM Punk's WWE WrestleMania Opponent Odds

(Photo: WWE)

That brewing animosity between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, whether authentic or fabricated, seems to be leading towards a match. While reports have indicated that Punk vs. Rollins could officially begin at WWE Royal Rumble, that clash could be just the first in a feud that stretches through WWE WrestleMania 40.

According to Bookies.com, Rollins sits at a +200 favorite to be Punk's WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent. Not far behind are Drew McIntyre (+450), Roman Reigns (+550), and Kevin Owens (+650). It's worth noting that there were prior reports of a Punk vs. Owens feud being on the table as far back as WWE WrestleMania 39 season when Punk's AEW future was up in the air.

Outside of the likely options, some Hail Mary picks include Ryback (+1000), Brock Lesnar (+1300), and John Cena (+1400). Punk has already faced all three of those names on pay-per-view in the past.

You can check out the full list of odds for Punk's WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent below...

Seth Rollins +200 (33.3%)



Drew McIntyre +450 (18.2%)



Roman Reigns +550 (15.4%)



Kevin Owens +650 (13.3%)



Shinsuke Nakamura +750 (11.8%)



Ryback +1000 (9.1%)



Brock Lesnar +1300 (7.1%)



John Cena +1400 (6.7%)



Randy Orton +1500 (6.3%)



WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th, 2024.