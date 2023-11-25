WWE's Austin Theory Reveals Impersonation of Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Owens Gives Update on Suspension

Over the years, we've seen a host of spot-on impersonations in WWE, including for superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton. Another impersonation took place during tonight's WWE SmackDown, but it's doubtful that this one will rank with some of those. During tonight's SmackDown, Austin Theory decided to do his best recreation of Kevin Owens, rocking a KO shirt and doing some of Owens' mannerisms in the ring. Unfortunately for Theory, the real Owens came out to the ring, and he had some good news, revealing that his suspension was over as of right now.

Grayson Waller came out to the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect, and he brought out 'Kevin Owens' for the segment. Out came Theory in full KO gear, doing his best impression of Owens flexing and focusing down the ramp to the ring. When he got to the ring Owens didn't have much to offer criticism-wise, but he did have plenty to say.

Waller and Theory were shocked to see him, as Owens was supposed to be serving a suspension from SmackDown. Owens revealed that he was suspended, but that suspension ended tonight, and that's why he thought he was supposed to be the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. He showed up as planned, but Waller never intended the real Owens to make an appearance.

Throughout the promo battle, Waller and Theory kept mentioning LA Knight by name, and Owens finally took issue with them and said that when you say someone's name like that so many times, they are bound to come out to the ring. Theory mentioned it one more time and that was the magic number, as Knight's music hit the superstar ran to the ring, leading to a tag team match.

It's ironic that Theory was impersonating Owens, as Owens was once on the other side of that dynamic. In the lead-up to his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Owens totally trolled the crowd on that one too, as Austin's trademark shattered glass hit and they lost it. Then Owens hit the ring with a full bald cap on and Stone Cold's other trademark elements, and on the way down to the ring some weren't sure if it was actually Austin or someone else.

Once he got in the ring he revealed himself fully and the crowd was not happy, though the moment itself was perfect, and helped set up a fantastic match and series of moments between the two at WrestleMania. As for the present, Survivor Series hits this Saturday, and you can find the full card below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicks off at 8 PM EST and will stream live on Peacock.

