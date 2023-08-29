Watch The Miz Pull Off a Solid LA Knight Impression on WWE Raw

WWE fans thought they were getting a surprise appearance from LA Knight on this week's Monday Night Raw, only for The Miz to arrive in full Knight gear and a fake five o'clock shadow. He proceeded to cut a promo imitating Knight's iconic delivery, only to stop short after teasing to throw free Knight merch into the crowd. He then tore into the rising star, saying that being LA Knight is "easy" in that he only relies on catchphrases and made some subtle jabs at Knight being compared to the likes of Steve Austin and The Rock. He then promised to snuff out Knight's popularity by beating him at Payback this Saturday. Knight did not appear on the show to respond.

Surprisingly, Knight's match with Miz at Payback will be his first one-on-one pay-per-view match since facing Bray Wyatt in the "MTN Dew Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble in January. Knight defeated 24 other men, including Miz, in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam earlier this month in Detroit.

"The roster is so stacked and full. You want the premium live event to stand out as something different than what you see on TV, so you don't want the exact same formula," Knight told Good Karma Wrestling regarding his lack of WWE premium live event matches earlier this year. "Those spots on the premium live events are limited. I'm getting the big reactions, you can't deny that. But at the same time, I guess some people would say, 'Well, he's only been here nine or ten months or whatever.'"

"Some of that's also just figuring out that a lot of this was unexpected. A lot of this came out of the blue, so sometimes plans have to change, and that's the way it goes," Knight continued.

Do you think Knight will overcome Miz on Saturday in Pittsburgh? Will he go after a championship once his program with "The A-Lister" is over? And can WWE keep his momentum going without him running into a buzzsaw like Roman Reigns? Tell us your thoughts on Knight in the comments!

WWE Payback 2023 Card