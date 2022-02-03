WWE’s Becky Lynch Breaks Down Title Exchange Incident with Charlotte Flair

The latest episode of Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions featured Big Time Becks herself Becky Lynch, and the show dove into many of the big turning points and memorable moments throughout her career thus far. One of those memorable moments took place recently after the WWE Draft during the segment where Lynch and Charlotte Flair were supposed to exchange their titles. What followed was an awkward segment that caused a backstage argument between Lynch and Flair. Lynch was asked about the incident, and it was something she saw coming a mile away.

“It should’ve been easy,” Lynch said. “It should’ve been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky Two Belts’ for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there.”

“I told some people that this isn’t what’s going to happen,” Lynch said. “When I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it, and that’s what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to win and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit.”

That led to a heated confrontation backstage, and since this is professional wrestling, that was funneled into the storyline that would see them clash at Survivor Series. The build to that felt pretty convincing as a result.

“People were excited to see us go at it, and we went at it,” Lynch said. “In that, capitalized on that real emotion of once being best friends and now absolutely despising each other and we wanted to rip each other’s heads off. I think when you’ve got real emotions, you’ve got truth behind it, it makes for an interesting story.”

As for their relationship now, we haven’t heard much about it since. In that WWE Draft, Lynch went to Raw full time, while Flair went to SmackDown.

