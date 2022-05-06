WWE's Big E Provides new Update on Recovery

✖

WWE fans can't wait to see The New Day's Big E back to 100% after a scary injury to his neck on SmackDown back in March, and the beloved Superstar has provided a new update on his recovery. Big E is in good spirits, but he did have some unfortunate news to share, saying that his C1 isn't healing optimally, so he'll be in a brace for another 4 to 6 weeks. He's hoping to avoid a fusion, and while it isn't the best news, he is in high spirits and said he has a fantastic support system in place to help him through this. We wish Big E all the best, and you can find his full update below.

Big E previously posted a video to social media while in the hospital, giving an update on his status and thanking all the messages of support from his family, friends, and fans. He revealed that he did have some fractures, but they weren't displaced, which was good news.

Big E wrote on Twitter "So I got some really good news, all things considered," Big E said. "The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement thought which is a very good thing, and I don't have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage, and no surgery, which I'm very thankful for. And a pro tip. If you're gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They've been great. Everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, this meant...a ton to me. That so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, text me. I know I feel like I sound like a broken record but I am very grateful, and I'm gonna be alright. So bless you."

The injury occurred during the match between Sheamus and Ridge Holland versus Big E and Kofi Kingston. During the match, Holland lifted Big E for a suplex but instead of his back and shoulders, Big E came down on his head. The match was wrapped up pretty quickly and he was moved out of the arena and taken to Birmingham's UAB medical facility.