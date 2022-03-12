WWE’s Big E Provides Update on Broken Neck

WWE’s Big E suffered a scary injury on last night’s SmackDown after coming down directly on his head during a Suplex. He was stretchered out from the ring and taken to Birmingham’s UAB Hospital for treatment and tests, and now he’s provided a new update on his status and the injury from the hospital on social media. Big E couldn’t’ be more thankful for the support from friends, co-workers, and fans, and he starts off with some positive news, as while he does have fractures, there’s no displacement and as of now no surgery is going to be required. You can find his full post below, and our thoughts are with Big E as he recovers.

“So I got some really good news, all things considered,” Big E said. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement thought which is a very good thing, and I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord. No ligament damage, and no surgery, which I’m very thankful for.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWEBigE/status/1502676262313250820

“And a pro tip. If you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great. Everyone here at UAB has been great,” Big E said. “But for real, this meant…a ton to me. That so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, text me. I know I feel like I sound like a broken record but I am very grateful, and I’m gonna be alright. So bless you.”

It’s great to hear that not only is he receiving great care, but that he won’t require surgery. He seems to be in good spirits and hopefully, the good news keeps coming. We wish Big E all the best and hope he’s back to 100% soon.

The injury occurred during last night’s SmackDown during Big E and Kofi Kingston’s match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. At one point Holland picked up Big E and launched into a Suplex, but instead of coming down on his back, Big E came down on his head.

During Big E’s first update after the injury, he thanked everyone for all their support.

“I can’t thank all you beautiful people enough for all your concern, your messages, it’s very heartwarming. I can move all my digits, you see that (moves all his fingers), that’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there is that.”

Big E continued, saying “But once again, thank you everybody, I’m going to be alight. I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me, but for real, thank you, and I appreciate all of you. For real.”