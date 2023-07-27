WWE's Cody Rhodes Doing Introduction for NXT Great American Bash

The Great American Bash is synonymous with the late great Dusty Rhodes, so it's fitting that Cody Rhodes be involved in some fashion. In the past, it was a bit of a hot topic when WWE first revived it for NXT, but since then things have seemingly settled in. During the press conference for Great American Bash, Shawn Michaels revealed that Rhodes will be doing the introduction for the premium live event, and we'll likely also get some Dusty Rhodes nods, as he created the event in the first place. NXT has been doing more of these bigger introductions, and we can't wait to see what Rhodes has come up with.

Rhodes is busy promoting his new documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, which will stream on Peacock on July 31st. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina, Rhodes said he does feel a bit stuck in the moment at WrestleMania 39, and feels like that came through in the documentary too.

"I feel you have moments in your career where you get stuck in them, whether they're so good or whether they're so low, that you get stuck in these moments," Rhodes said (h/t F4WOnline). "It's not unlike if you have a traumatic experience in your personal life. For me, I felt, and I still do three months removed, very stuck. In that there was a very long period of time where I was sitting in the ring. I knew I was sitting in the ring and knew I had lost."

"I'm watching people not leave. They're looking at me. They're looking at me and they're either frustrated, they're sad for me, they're mad at me. But you usually see at the end of the night some people heading for the aisles. They're going to beat traffic, something. We were just stuck," Rhodes said. "And I knew we were filming me. And the internal monologue I had when I saw my family at ringside, then I saw some of the most diehard fans fully decked out in every piece of merch for me they could have possibly bought, the internal monologue was really just telling myself to get up."

Rhodes said at that moment he was determined to make a point and feel the loss as he made the long trip back up the ramp. "And then I wanted to make a point that I was not going to walk what we call 'loser lane.' I'm going to walk all the way back up this 70-yard ramp and I want to feel every bit of this loss," Rhodes said. You can find the full card for Great American Bash below.

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail – Submission Match

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. The Family

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport – Weapons Wild Match

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Meta-Four – Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match

NXT's Great American Bash streams on Peacock on Sunday, July 30th at 8 PM EST.

Are you excited for the Great American Bash? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!