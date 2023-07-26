Cody Rhodes Feels Like a "Fortune Teller" After Seeing Roman Reigns' Bloodline Faction Fall Apart

Cody Rhodes predicted back on the March 20 episode of Monday Night Raw that Roman Reigns was going to become "a chief without a tribe" heading into their WrestleMania 39 match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes' prediction that he'd beat Reigns didn't pan out (at least not yet), but he did predict that The Usos would leave him, followed by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Part of that has since come to pass as both Jimmy and Jey Uso have left The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa's allegiances toward Reigns seemed to be tested each week on Friday Night SmackDown. Heading into his third match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam next month, Rhodes looked back on those previous comments in a new interview with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina this week.

"I've enjoyed what The Bloodline is doing," Rhodes said. "I talked to Roman in the ring, face-to-face, I believe it was the week before WrestleMania. And I now look back at that interview and feel like I'm sort of a fortune teller. Because everything I said in it, minus me beating him, has happened in terms of the cascade of events that have fallen apart with the actual Bloodline. Paul Heyman got superkicked the other day. It's all just collapsing in front of us for our viewing pleasure."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card & Rumored Matches

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules) World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Yet to Be Confirmed)

Cody Rhodes Being Surprised By The WWE Fans' Anger Surrounding His WrestleMania Loss

Rhodes admitted elsewhere in the interview that he was surprised at how angry fans got after his WrestleMania loss to Reigns. It got to the point where WWE officials told him not to look at social media after the event.

"I was surprised at how pissed people were," Rhodes said. "And I was surprised that a lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know like, 'Don't go online. Don't go online.' And I didn't even think to go. It's such an incredibly busy week, there are so many emotions in that experience, I got my family with me at the time, I lost in front of them, which is another level of embarrassment. I didn't even think to go online. Just the fact that they were preparing me and like battening down the hatches for, 'This is shaky, people are really frustrated.' That surprised me. That surprised me a lot."