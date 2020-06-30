Cody Rhodes Responds to WWE Reviving the Great American Bash Brand for NXT

WWE announced last week that the following two episodes of NXT will be presented as The Great American Bash, marking a revival of the old pay-per-view that was an annual staple of Jim Crockett Promotions, the National Wrestling Alliance, WCW and WWE off an on from 1985 up through 2008. The show will go head-to-head with AEW's next event, Fyter Fest, and many fans saw WWE's decision as a direct shot at Cody Rhodes given that he's publicly stated he wants to get the event's trademark mark since it was one of Dusty Rhodes' biggest creations.

"Starrcade and Great American Bash are Dusty's. I would rather have those than a 100 Slamborees," Rhodes said on an episode of AEW Unrestricted earlier this year.

Rhodes responded to WWE's announcement via Twitter late last week.

😂 it’s all good friend. I appreciate the sentiment. Although the event means a lot to my Sister and i, I don’t own the IP and ain’t holding much of a grudge on it. My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable. https://t.co/nWWMcxABJy — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 25, 2020

Rhodes' response was much more forgiving compared to what his sister wrote.

Cut my mom a check https://t.co/2h6OcmU8bR — Teil (@TeilMargaret) June 25, 2020

Here's what AEW has planned for both nights of Fyter Fest. Both shows will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Night 1

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Night 2

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. SCU

Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela

Nyla Rose vs. TBD

And here's what NXT has announced for The Great American Bash so far. The shows will be held inside Full Sail Live in Orlando.

Night 1

Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks

Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox — Winner gets an NXT Women's Championship Match

Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis — Strap Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

Night 2

NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship — Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.