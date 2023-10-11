WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals NXT Title Match, LA Knight, and More

WWE's very own Cody Rhodes got things started on tonight's WWE NXT, and it didn't take long to reveal his big announcement. Rhodes revealed that he would be the honorary NXT GM for tonight's episode, and not too long after Ilja Dragunov came to the ring to exchange some words with Rhodes. That would lead to an interruption from Dominik Mysterio, who took some jabs at Rhodes and Dragunov. Rhodes decided to put his new position to work and announced a match for the NXT Championship for tonight's main event between Dragunov and Mysterio, but he wasn't finished, as Rhodes then revealed LA Knight would be the special referee for the match.

After Rhodes was joined by Dragunov, the NXT Champion said, "This man, you. This man who brings this passion. You're a man who fights with a fire and pushes everything he does to the next level. And this is something I want to do like you. This is something I promise to do. I promise to push this brand to the next level with a fire that only the mad dragon can create."

That's when Dominik Mysterio's music hit and Dom came out with Rhea Ripley. Dom said "You guys really out here patting each other on the back? The WWE universe is here to see the greatest superstar this brand has to offer, me! Ilja you, you may be the NXT Champion, but you don't compare to me, the one and only true Double AA Champion. So if you want to feel Cody's energy, why don't you ask him about his energy levels every time Judgment Day has left him laying."

Dragunov said, "Why am I not surprised at all when nobody in this entire arena wants to listen to the sound of your voice. By the way, my father used to work in a prison, so I know exactly how to turn a barking dog into a sweet little puppy."

"Did I hurt little Ilja? Why don't you put that NXT Championship on the line against me and prove if you are the man you say you are," Mysterio said. Rhodes then said, "What I'm hearing is that you're not willing to put your North American Championship on the line?"

Dragunov said, "Dom Dom listen, today is actually a day of celebration, and as a gift to myself, I couldn't imagine something better than eating a man like you alive in this ring. And Rhea, darling, I'm gonna smash your boy!"

Rhodes then made the match official. "I forgot, I am the special guest general manager, so guess what, that match for the NXT Championship is official," Rhodes said, "And here' the problem right? Knowing what I know about the Judgment Dya. The numbers game, this match needs a special guest referee. No no it's not me. Actually, the special guest is the hottest star in WWE, LA Knight!"