WWE’s Mustafa Ali Wants to be in Marvel’s Blade Movie

Marvel’s next round of character launches is starting to come into view, and one of the more anticipated ones is none other than Marvel’s vampire slayer du jour Blade. The daywalker will be played by Mahershala Ali, who will be stepping into the role that Wesley Snipes made famous in the days before anyone was even thinking of a Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right now Delroy Lindo is the only other cast member known, but we do know of a WWE superstar who wants to be a part of the project in Mustafa Ali, as he took to social media to throw his hat into the ring.

Ali responded to a report that said Blade is casting for a South Asian male in their 20s to 30s. It said the actor must be open to training though actors with fight experience are encouraged to audition as well. The character description itself reads “Though he’s taken a vow of silence, his eyes tell us he has been through strife.”

Ali shared the tweet and included an image of himself after a match with his hand up, adding the caption “Hello @MarvelStudios, I think you’re looking for me. #Blade”

Ali is an amazing wrestler and great on the microphone as well, so odds are he’d kill a role in Blad too. Hopefully, Marvel will give him a look, because fans would love to see Ali jump into the MCU.

Not much is actually known about the upcoming Blade movie, other than that Ali will be playing Blade, Bassam Tariq (Mowgli) is directing, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) is writing the script. Blade is expected to hit in 2023 and is hoping to start filming sometime this year.

Ali’s Blade made his off-camera debut in the MCU in a post-credits scene featured in Marvel’s Eternals. As for Ali, he is regularly featured on WWE television as part of SmackDown.

