WWE's Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Title with Impressive Win at Stand & Deliver

After a thrilling Tag Team Championships match-up to kick off WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, it was time for a physical battle over the NXT North American Championship. Oba Femi has been insanely impressive in his North American Title reign thus far, and the superstar adds another impressive performance to his growing resume with Stand & Deliver, where he faced Dijak and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match. Despite the odds and the fact that Briggs and Dijak teamed up on the Champ throughout the match, Femi still came back with a vengeance, and the match would end with Femi taking victory from Dijak's grasp by slamming Dijak onto Briggs and getting the pin. Femi is still your NXT North American Champion.

Dijak and Briggs teamed up a bit on Femi, but Femi still managed to knock both superstars down. Femi kept them on their heels but Briggs and Dijak turned things around with twin super kicks and a host of shoulder charges. After a host of shoulder tackles they finally got Femi down and out of the ring, but Femi then caught Dijak and used him as a weapon, knocking Briggs down. Then Femi added insult to injury by throwing Dijak on top of Briggs before launching him into the chairs behind the announce desk.

Femi then launched a chair into Briggs, knocking him back to the ground. Briggs returned the favor though by launching Dijak over the top rope into Femi, and gave him a window to get some offense in. Femi would still put up a fight, but Briggs seemed to have the upper hand for a bit. Then Dijak and Briggs hit a double chokeslam into a cover, only for Femi to kick out almost immediately.

Femi then caught both superstars and threw them back, but Femi got slammed into the ring apron to give Briggs a chance to go for the pin on Dijak. Dijak kicked out, and later the challengers would team up again on Femi. After a slugfest in the center of the ring, Briggs gained the upper hand, only to get rocked by a huge kick from Dijak. Dijak went for the pin but Briggs kicked out, and after eating a vicious series of chops, Briggs got back on his feet and lit up Dijak with a series of chops of his own.

Dijak slammed down Briggs but Briggs barely let the first count go before getting back to his feet. Briggs tried to go for a powerbomb but Dijak countered into a pin, only for Briggs to get his shoulder up at the very last minute. Dijak then lifted Briggs onto his shoulders and went up top, only for Femi to lift both of them on his shoulders and slam them down. Femi pinned Briggs but Dijak broke it up.

Dijak then hit Briggs and lifted Femi up and connected with a knee strike into a pin, but as he was about to get the 3-count, Briggs pulled the referee out of the ring to stop it. It was totally legal as there were no disqualifications, and Dijak then made him pay by knocking him to the floor after a leap over the top rope. Dijak threw Femi into the ring post, and then he dodged Briggs, who speared Femi through the barricade. Dijak clocked Briggs and rolled him into the ring for his best opportunity yet, and he went for the finisher. Dijak covered Briggs but the pin was broken up by Femi, who slammed Dijak into Briggs with a powerbomb and went for the pin, getting the win. Oba Femi is still your NXT North American Champion.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results and Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

