WWE's Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin Retain NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver got started with a thrilling throwdown for the NXT Tag Team Championships, as Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin looked to continue their reign and take down Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Frazer and Axiom are a well-oiled machine, and at one point pulled off a flawless combo that saw them hit a Spanish Fly into a 450 Splash. Unfortunately, every time they had victory in their grasp Breakker or Corbin would break up the attempt, and that led to a combo from the Champs that couldn't be overcome, with Corbin getting the pin on Frazer to retain their Tag Team Championships. The Wolf Dogs still reign supreme in WWE NXT.

Frazer and Axiom cut off the Wolf Dogs before they even got to the ring, knocking them down twice before Axiom hit a big move from the top rope. They rolled Breakker in the ring and led to the official bell, but they weren't done. Frazer stayed on a tagged in Corbin, constantly shifting and throwing him off his game. Unfortunately, Corbin finally found his footing and rocked Frazer, knocking him to the mat.

Axiom and Frazer got right back to work though, keeping Corbin off balance, but Corbin hit a brain buster to get the Champs back on track. Breakker tagged in and looked to slow things down a bit, but only momentarily, gaining absurd speed in an instant and knocking Axiom down with a shoulder tackle.

Breakker stayed on the attack and even got some taunts in on Axiom. Axiom got back into the match thanks to some perfectly timed attacks, but unfortunately, he got hit with a Frankensteiner by Breakker, and that almost ended the match. Thankfully Frazer broke it up to keep the match alive for his team. Axiom got to his feet and got Breakker up top and hit a huge Spanish Fly, and Frazer then added in a 450 and went for the pin, but Breakker somehow kicked out.

Frazer ended up on the other side of an attack from Breakker, and then Corbin went up top in a rare high-flying move. Corbin hit the splash and went for the cover, but Frazer kicked out. Breakker went for a spear on the outside, but Axiom got his partner out of the way, sending Breakker into the steel steps. Then Corbin got hit by both superstars when he tried to follow, and Frazer superkicked him to set up Axiom. Axiom hit a kick and then Frazer hit the Phoenix Splash into a pin, but it wasn't meant to be, at least not yet, as Corbin kicked out of the pin attempt.

Breakker hit a massive spear on Frazer, and Corbin hit the End of Days and got the pin and the win. The Wolf Dogs have retained their NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results and Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (C) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

