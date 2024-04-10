WWE's Roxanne Perez Gets Some Unexpected Help to Retain NXT Women's Title Against Natalya

WWE's Roxanne Perez was able to dethrone Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver to become the new NXT Women's Champion, but Perez didn't have much time to bask in the win, as she already had her next Title challenger on tonight's episode of NXT. Perez was set to defend her newly won NXT Title against Monday Night Raw Superstar Natalya, who has yet to hold NXT gold. Natalya and Roxanne were both aggressive throughout the match, looking to make a statement with the win, but it would be Lola Vice who left her mark on the match by the end, as some timely interference on her part led to Perez sealing the deal and pinning Natalya to continue her reign as NXT Women's Championship.

Perez went right at Natalya, but Natalya wasn't wasting any time either, as the two traded holds and counters for a bit until Natalya finally grounded the Champion ever so briefly. The two then traded slaps to the face, but Natalya won that exchange, knocking Perez to the floor. Perez reached out her hand and begged Natalya not to attack, but that was a ruse Natalya wasn't falling for.

Natalya caught a kick and then stomped on Perez before knocking her out of the ring. Then Natalya dropkicked Perez back to the floor before moving Perez around the ring and connecting with a bevy of big chops. Natalya rolled Perez back in the ring for a combo of suplexes into a cover, but the Champ kicked out.

Natalya stayed aggressive, slamming Perez on the ring apron and into multiple turnbuckles. Perez countered and locked in a submission, driving her elbow into Natalya's ribs. Natalya went for one of her own, and while Perez escaped and tried to counter, Natalya knocked Perez back to the mat with a clothesline.

Perez gained some momentum when she drove Natalya into the steel steps, and she capitalized with a suplex to the floor. Perez then slammed Natalya into the announce table a few times before going for a pin, but Natalya kicked out. Perez kicked Natalya in the back and then looked to wear down the challenger with a hold in the center of the ring, and then would turn that into a guillotine. Natalya got to her feet and hit Perez with a powerslam and several powerful punches. Natalya hit Perez with a suplex into a cover, but Perez kicked out.

Natalya went for a move but Perez countered, only to get hit with a clothesline. Perez kicked out of the pin attempt and Natalya tried to lock in the sharpshooter and got it. Perez struggled to get to the bottom rope but she got ahold of it to break the hold. Lola Vice then came running out and kicked Natalya without the referee seeing it, which allowed Roxy to hit Pop Rocks and get the pin and the win.

After the match, Vice was being interviewed backstage when Natalya came in and delivered a beatdown for what happened at the end of the match. The two were separated by officials rushing in, but it seems these two will settle things in the ring soon enough.

