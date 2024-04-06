Giulia Makes WWE TV Debut at NXT Stand & Deliver

A huge wrestling free agent just made their WWE TV debut at NXT Stand & Deliver, and it would strongly suggest that they are indeed headed to WWE very very soon. That free agent is STARDOM superstar Giulia, who reportedly left the company at the end of March. There have been a number of rumors of WWE's interest in bringing Giulia to the company, and things got more chaotic when Rossy Ogawa, a co-founder of STARDOM, started his own promotion after ties were cut with STARDOM. During the match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, both Giulia and Ogawa were featured on WWE TV, so it would seem that Giulia could soon be in the mix for that very Championship down the line. You can check out her debut below.

This is typically how NXT introduces new signings, showcasing them on a premium live event and then bringing them into the fold full-time in the weeks after. The same happened with Dragon Lee, and now perhaps Giulia is going to be showing up more on Tuesday nights in the future.

This only gained traction thanks to a photo Giulia shared on Twitter, showing her shaking hands with Triple H backstage. We'll have to wait and see, but it's a huge boost to an already stacked Women's Division if it ends up happening, so hopefully it comes to pass. You can check out that photo right here.

At the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H was asked about Giulia. "The funny thing is, I didn't even know there was a term 'joshi'. If somebody's talented and we think that they can hang on the biggest stage in the world, we want them to come here and see if they believe in themselves as much as we do," Triple H said.

Giulia would join some other big former STARDOM stars in WWE at the moment, including IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, who are both involved in a WrestleMania program with Damage CTRL and Bayley. Hopefully, we'll know more about what WWE and Giulia have planned soon, but appearing at Stand & Deliver was a major first step in that partnership, and we can't wait to see what Giula does next. You can find the updated results and card for NXT Stand & Deliver below.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results and Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) def. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

