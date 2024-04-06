WWE Crowns New NXT Women's Champion at Stand & Deliver

After several weeks of building bad blood, it was finally time for Lyra Valkyria to defend her WWE NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez. Perez has been on a mission to finally get back the Title she never lost, and she has taken to making things as painful as possible for the Champion. That led to her brutally attacking Valkyria at several points, hurting her arm, elbow, and shoulder before they ever got in the ring, and that would prove to be the Champion's undoing at Stand & Deliver. Perez focused on the hurt arm right from the opening bell, and though Valkyria would put up a hell of a fight, Perez's aggression towards the end of the match was too much to overcome, and Valkyria would have to tap out. Roxanne Perez is now your new NXT Women's Champion.

Valkyria and Perez wasted no time in charging forward, and Perez immediately went for the hurt right arm. Valkyria was favoring her other arm as a result, but that didn't stop her from being aggressive. Valkyria went for the night wing but Perez broke it up by slamming her elbow into Valkyria's hurt arm. Perez stayed on target, attempting to press the arm and shoulder, and the strategy was paying off.

Valkyria was able to knock Perez to the mat with a back elbow and got ahold of the arm once again, but Valkyria was able to get some space and throw Perez to the ground. A commanding dropkick sent Perez into the turnbuckle, but Perez bounced right back by stomping on the arm, and more vicious attacks on the arm followed.

Valkyria was clearly in pain at this point, but she still kicked out of the next pin attempt. Perez brought her knee down on the arm and then extended it around the ropes in the corner. Perez then continued to focus on the arm and elbow, and she pulled it all the way back and followed it with a slam and a pin attempt. Valkyria kicked out, so Perez then locked in an arm bar, extending the elbow again, and then just started stomping on Valkyria's shoulder to keep the hold locked in.

Valkyria was able to finally get free, and the Champ managed to chain together some offense to keep Perez away from the arm. A collision in the middle of the ring knocked both superstars to the mat. Valkyria got to her feet and keyed in on Perez, connecting with a host of strikes and kicks while keeping the pressure off of her arm. Valkyria knocked the challenger to the mat and went up top, but Perez got to her feet and the two exchanged strikes.

Valkyria went to lift Perez but was having a hard time with the hurt arm. Valkyria lifted her up and then slammed her down into a cover, but Perez was able to kick out of the pin. Perez caught Valkyria in the back and then hit a Tornado DDT on the floor. Perez dodged a kick and then hit Pop Rocks into a cover, but Valkyria was somehow able to kick out.

Perez went right after the arm again, stomping on it and then slamming the shoulder into the ring post. Perez then slammed Valkyria into the opposite ring post, but she wasn't sone, clubbing Valkyria with punches to the face. Perez then ripped off the turnbuckle cover, and Tatum Paxley came out and tried to help but was punched by Perez. Valkyria dodged a stomp from Perez that would have seriously hurt the Champ, and then she went on the offensive.

Perez countered and threw Valkyria into Paxley before slamming her arm and elbow around the ring post. Then Perez slammed Valkyria down and locked in the crossfire, only to get rolled up by Valkyria. Perez kicked out but got hit with a roundhouse kick into a pin, but Perez kicked out too. Valkyria went up top but missed and Perez locked in the crossfire. Valkyria reversed and avoided a Pop Rocks. The two exchanged near falls, and then Valkyria lifted up Perez, but Perez reversed and hit the slam and Pop Rocks into another crossface. Valkyria tried to escape but Perez kept locking it in, and eventually, Valkyria had to tap. Roxanne Perez is your new NXT Women's Champion.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results and Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Lyra Valkyria

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

