WWE’s Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon’s Christmas Competition

WWE superstar and G4 Host Xavier Woods is celebrating the Christmas season with Nickelodeon as part of a new holiday competition special. The new hour-long holiday special is titled Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck and will have Woods leading the charge as four families compete in slime-filled challenges for a chance to win some of the amazing gifts housed in the Nickelodeon Treasure Truck. After each round, one family will be eliminated, and the family left standing will take home all of the gifts inside the truck. You can check out Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck when it airs on Nickelodeon Wednesday, December 8th at 7:30 PM EST.

Nickelodeon revealed a few more details about the competition in the official press release, stating that the Treasure Truck will bring the competition to the front yard of four families. They will put friendships to the test as they attempt to make it through three rounds of messy holiday-themed challenges, and after each round, one family will be eliminated.

Those challenges include the Ornament Plow, The Claw, and the Snowman Shuffle, just to name. a few. We do get a sneak peek at some of the challenges in the new image from the special, which includes people riding on skids, an obstacle course of some kind, and yes, buckets of slime.

We also get a look at the Treasure Truck itself, and we can see Pizzas from Pizza Hut, Gateway computers, scooters, luggage, Deep River products, Play-Doh sets, Foosketball, Monopoly, laptops, speakers, kitchen appliances, bikes, and more.

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck is executive produced by Moira Noriega (The Voice Kids, Nailed It! Mexico). Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, Vice President, Creative Unscripted.

Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck hits the network on December 8th at 7:30 PM EST.

