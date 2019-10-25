Xavier Woods Provides Injury Update, Talks Timetable For Return

WWE star Xavier Woods has underwent surgery for a torn Achilles on Friday and will be out of action for an extended amount of time.

Woods suffered the injury at a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia last Sunday. Following the injury, he left the tour and returned to the United States to be seen by doctors. In the immediate aftermath, WWE officials were extremely concerned about the severity of the injury.

The torn Achilles looked like a freak accident to those who witnessed it as it was entirely non-contact. Woods came off the ropes following an Irish whip and collapsed to the mat. Woods had been teaming with Big E in a tag team match against The Revival. Big E finished the match while Woods was taken to the back.

Following his surgery, Woods provided an update on the injury via social media.

“Hey, I can’t stop talking because I just got surgery on my Achilles,” Woods said. “No clue how long I’ll be out. I’m going to forget that information soon, I’m probably going to forget I made this video because I just woke up from surgery, so that means I’m pumped full of all of the good stuff, but I wanted to update you guys. So, we’ll figure things out, we’re going to go from here. What’s going to happen is, I’m going to go back home, I’m going to feel good for a little while, the pain medicine is going to go away and it’s going to hurt real bad, but I wanted to update you guys rather than you guys reading random stuff on the internet from people who have no clue what’s going on with no first-hand knowledge of what this injury is. So, yeah, catch me on Twitch.”

Updaaaaaaate – for those of you asking what exactly happened in the first place. I was on top of my treehouse and someone yelled that my epidermis was showing….https://t.co/lTgxrMaBjE pic.twitter.com/nXDep1KWDl — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019

Woods acknowledged he will be out of action for quite some time. PWInsider reported that the time table is likely somewhere between six months and one year.

Also during the video, he acknowledged the injury was a freak accident but did say he was excited to be home with his kids this year for Halloween.

“In actuality, I’m very sad that I will not be able to wrestle for quite a while,” Woods said. “But I thank you guys for supporting me and thank you in advance for helping to keep me sane during this process. Freak accident, the job is dangerous. These things are always a possibility, but I will be streaming a lot, playing games a lot, new content for UpUpDownDown, I’ll be going to cons a lot. But yeah, thanks.”