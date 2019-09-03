Xbox Shares First Look at Batista in Gears 5

Former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista (Dave Bautista) broke the news on Tuesday that he would be joining the Gears of War franchise as a playable character for the upcoming Gears 5 title.

Upon the announcement, Xbox’s official website released a gallery of “The Animal” from the game. It’s worth pointing out that he is wearing the armor of main character Marcus Fenix. Fans can unlock Batista for free by playing any version of Gears 5 starting from Sept. 15 through Oct. 28.

Check out Batista’s full gallery below!

Suit Up

Locked and Loaded

Roar!

Time for a Pose

A Closer Look

The Animal Himself

‘It’s about damn time!’