10 Great Cosplays from WWE's Zelina Vega You Should Check Out
WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has never been shy about showing her love of pop culture, and she's gone all out with multiple cosplay tributes! Vega (real name Thea Trinidad Büdgen) has been a major hit with fans with how many times she has managed to sneak tributes to her love of film, video games, comics, and more into the ring during WWE programming. Incorporating various looks into her ring gear, each time Vega comes out to the ring has been an event all on its own as fans wait to see what kind of cosplay she would be showing up with next.
But this love of pop culture extends far beyond her work in the ring as Vega has taken to social media to show off all kinds of fun cosplay looks that she'll probably never be able to fully incorporate into her ring gear because of the athletic activity required. This means that she's also able to do a little bit more with her cosplay and take on even more franchises!
Read on for ten of Zelina Vega's cosplays that you should check out as she's taken on the worlds of Mortal Kombat, Pokemon, heroes and villains from the DC Comics multiverse and more! This is nowhere near the full selection of awesome works from the artist, so let us know your favorites in the comments!
Here's Her Take on Mortal Kombat's Kitana!
Out of all the fighters in the Mortal Kombat franchise, Kitana is definitely one of the most important early additions. Her cool look became the base for a ton of other cool fighters, so seeing Vega take this fierce Outworld princess on is definitely neat!
and Don't Forget Kitana's Sister, Mileena!
Out of the fighters Kitana did inspire, Mileena is definitely the major fan favorite. The fierce, toothy killer is making her way back to the franchise as part of Mortal Kombat 11's next wave of DLC, and Vega brings this deadly fighter to life with an equally fierce pizazz.
A Pokemon Classic, Nurse Joy!
Bringing the first incarnation of Pokemon's classic healer, Nurse Joy, to life, Vega shows an adorable look for Pokemon after sharing a fun take on Jessie not long ago!
One of the Funniest Pokemon, Mr. Mime!
That's not all of the love shown for the Pokemon games and anime, however, as Vega surprisingly brought a fun take of Mr. Mime to life! Standing out as one of the strangest inclusions in the franchise to this date, it's a totally out of the box choice for cosplay!
Blowing it Up with League of Legends' Jinx!
Vega has shown her love for far more video games in the past, and one of the funnest has to be her take on Jinx, one of the major standouts from League of Legends. Putting her take on this wacky design really helps bring the character out of the game and into the real world!
Wow, Vampirella!
Vampirella continues to be one of the major icons of horror oddity comics, and through the years she has seen different incarnations. But regardless of how she changes in canon, one thing that remains steady is her slick look that is now jumping right out of the page thanks to Vega's great cosplay!
One of DC Comics' Biggest Anti-Heroes, Harley Quinn!
Zelina Vega's love of comics continues with some shout outs to major DC Comics favorites like with the villain turned hero, turned villain again, turned anti-hero and probably villain again, Harley Quinn! Harley Quinn's jumped out far beyond the realms of the Batman franchise over the years, and now she's got some great cosplay with this superstar!
Can't Really Have Harley Quinn Without Poison Ivy!
Vega also took on the other half of Harley Quinn's deadly vixen duo with an eye-opening take on the DC Comics villain Poison Ivy! Thanks to not only HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series, but several years of comics adventures, the duo has become inseparable over the years so it's definitely cool to see Vega take on both halves of the coin!
Here's Another DC Comics Hero, Jessica Cruz the Green Lantern!
ℑ𝔫 𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔢𝔰𝔱 𝔡𝔞𝔶, 𝔦𝔫 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔰𝔱 𝔫𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱, 𝔑𝔬 𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔩 𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔢𝔰𝔠𝔞𝔭𝔢 𝔪𝔶 𝔰𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱! 𝔏𝔢𝔱 𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔰𝔢 𝔴𝔥𝔬 𝔴𝔬𝔯𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔭 𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔩'𝔰 𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 𝔅𝔢𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔢 𝔪𝔶 𝔭𝔬𝔴𝔢𝔯, 𝔊𝔯𝔢𝔢𝔫 𝔏𝔞𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔫'𝔰 𝔩𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱! 💚 Another bad ass photo thanks to @ryansimsphotography 🙌🏽 so glad we got to do this @mark_knight_rises you are amazing!! Thank you for making this magic happen and introducing me to Ryan. Can’t wait to work together again soon!!!! 🙌🏽💚 #JessicaCruz #cosplay #greenlantern #jessicacruzcosplay
Together with artist @mark_knight_rises (who you can find more work from on Instagram here)'s take on Green Lantern Hal Jordan, Vega brought one of the newest additions to the Green Lantern Corps to light. Cruz has only been a part of the DC Comics canon for a few years, but Vega's cosplay take on the superhero will definitely help cement her in the corps' history overall!
This Starlight Cosplay Really Gets is Done!
Season 2 of the Amazon Original series, The Boys, proved girls really do get it done, and there's no better example of this than Vega's sparkly take on Starlight! Starlight had two major different looks in the series depending on some of the wildest stuff going on around her, but Vega truly makes the wilder look shine!