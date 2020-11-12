10 Great Cosplays from WWE's Zelina Vega You Should Check Out

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has never been shy about showing her love of pop culture, and she's gone all out with multiple cosplay tributes! Vega (real name Thea Trinidad Büdgen) has been a major hit with fans with how many times she has managed to sneak tributes to her love of film, video games, comics, and more into the ring during WWE programming. Incorporating various looks into her ring gear, each time Vega comes out to the ring has been an event all on its own as fans wait to see what kind of cosplay she would be showing up with next. But this love of pop culture extends far beyond her work in the ring as Vega has taken to social media to show off all kinds of fun cosplay looks that she'll probably never be able to fully incorporate into her ring gear because of the athletic activity required. This means that she's also able to do a little bit more with her cosplay and take on even more franchises! Read on for ten of Zelina Vega's cosplays that you should check out as she's taken on the worlds of Mortal Kombat, Pokemon, heroes and villains from the DC Comics multiverse and more! This is nowhere near the full selection of awesome works from the artist, so let us know your favorites in the comments!

One of the Funniest Pokemon, Mr. Mime! View this post on Instagram Mr. Mime! 💙 #cosplay #pokemon Photo by: @forerophotography Edit by: @ryansimsphotography Cosplay by: @therealmikalmosley A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on Nov 5, 2020 at 9:16am PST That's not all of the love shown for the Pokemon games and anime, however, as Vega surprisingly brought a fun take of Mr. Mime to life! Standing out as one of the strangest inclusions in the franchise to this date, it's a totally out of the box choice for cosplay! prevnext

Blowing it Up with League of Legends' Jinx! View this post on Instagram GET JINXED! @leagueoflegends #jinx #cosplay A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on Oct 30, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT Vega has shown her love for far more video games in the past, and one of the funnest has to be her take on Jinx, one of the major standouts from League of Legends. Putting her take on this wacky design really helps bring the character out of the game and into the real world! prevnext

Wow, Vampirella! View this post on Instagram Vampirella ♥️💛 A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on Nov 3, 2020 at 10:27am PST Vampirella continues to be one of the major icons of horror oddity comics, and through the years she has seen different incarnations. But regardless of how she changes in canon, one thing that remains steady is her slick look that is now jumping right out of the page thanks to Vega's great cosplay! prevnext

One of DC Comics' Biggest Anti-Heroes, Harley Quinn! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe) Zelina Vega's love of comics continues with some shout outs to major DC Comics favorites like with the villain turned hero, turned villain again, turned anti-hero and probably villain again, Harley Quinn! Harley Quinn's jumped out far beyond the realms of the Batman franchise over the years, and now she's got some great cosplay with this superstar! prevnext