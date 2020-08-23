WWE's Zelina Vega Dons Overwatch Gear at SummerSlam

✖

WWE superstar Zelina Vega has never once been shy about showing her love for comic books, video games, and movies in the ring and now her latest gear for WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view really took Overwatch fans by surprise with her take on the fan favorite hacker, Sombra. Fans have always looked forward to the kind of gear she would wear to the ring following her showing cool takes on Mortal Kombat's Sindel among more in the past, and her latest look is no different as it perfectly captured the Overwatch favorite.

Zelina Vega has shown love to Overwatch before with her stunning cosplay of D.VA, but this is the first instance of her bringing one of the heroes in that game to the ring officially. Not only that, there's a happy bit of matching as her color scheme here draws closely to the SummerSlam color scheme. To get a closer look, you can check out this interview she gave during the pre-show which shows her full Sombra look. Check it out:

Vega hasn't been the most popular person with WWE fans lately as it was revealed that she was the one who had poisoned Montez Ford during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and now cool gear like this will be the way to earn back that good favor with fans as we will all continue to look out for what she wears next! What do you think of her Sombra gear?

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view began its kickoff show at 6:00PM EST with the main show officially beginning at 7:00PM EST on the WWE Network. This pay-per-view will be a bit different than the others with the move to the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida which will see fans virtually interacting with the WWE Superstars. The full match card for the event breaks down as such:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: BraunStrowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

