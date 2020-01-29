Gundam Fan Builds Gunpla for 24 Hours to Raise Charity

Mobile Suit: Gundam's 40th Anniversary may technically be over as the series premiered in 1979, but 2020 marks the 40th birthday for the plastic models that have become such a staple of the mech franchise: Gunplas. Selling over 500 million units during its long history, the franchise has pumped out a model for nearly every mech that has appeared in its anime. light novels, manga, and so on. In fact, the Gunplas recently got their own video game in Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare! Now, one fan has put their ability to assemble Gunplas to great use through a unique charity!

This year alone isn't just giving us a bevy of new plastic figurines from the legendary franchise, it is also giving us a Gundam themed satellite that will be launching as a part of the Summer Olympics later this year taking place in Tokyo. As if this weren't enough, we'll also be getting a life sized "Gunpla" in the form of a walking Gundam to be revealed in the fall of this year to fans in Japan! With

Twitch User BadGunpla shared a 24 hour stream wherein he assembled the Mobile Suit: Gundam plastic models, raising thousands of dollars for the "Cure Alzheimer's Fund" and showing off his skills at putting together these figurines that have become such a big part of the franchise:

On top of these various announcements, Gundam also was given one of the strangest crossovers to date with the mech franchise going toe to toe with Hello Kitty of all things, warranting a Gunpla of its very own!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway's Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.

To learn more about the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, click on this link!