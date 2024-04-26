Dragon Ball: Epic Short Turns Goku Black Arc Into a Movie

Goku Black is most certainly one of the most recognizable villains in Dragon Ball Super, arriving as a twisted version of the most well-known Z-Fighter. Following his defeat in the main continuity, the wielder of Super Saiyan Rose didn't just return in Super Dragon Ball Heroes but was given a serious upgrade thanks to a new transformation. In a new animated short, one fan takes the opportunity to bring back the familiar-looking foe that was responsible for the destruction of Future Trunks' timeline.

As Dragon Ball fans know, there was more than meets the eye when it came to the powerful doppelganger. Rather than being an evil iteration of Goku from an alternate reality, this Goku was taken over by a rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu. Aiming to eradicate humanity to create a universe that was only for the gods, the time travel aspect of this particular storyline saw both the Zamasu of Trunks' timeline and the Zamasu of the main timeline teaming up. This team actually resulted in the two Zamasus fusing into one, giving Goku and Vegeta more than enough reason to fuse themselves and bring Vegeto into the sequel shonen series for the first time.

Goku Black Returns

The new animation uses the mobile game, Dragon Ball: Dokkan Battle, as its source material, once again pitting Vegeto against Goku Black. In Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta weren't able to stay fused for long as their strength was too much for the Potara Earrings. Luckily, the Z-Fighters had another big ace up their sleeves as they were able to call in Xeno, the god-like being that destroyed the entire timeline with a simple wave of his hand. While Future Trunks returned to a future timeline, he has yet to make a comeback in the main series.

The future of Dragon Ball Super is up in the air following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama. Following the most recent manga chapter, artist Toyotaro and Weekly Shonen Jump announced that the series would be placed on indefinite hiatus. Whether the series returns or not, Dragon Ball has earned its place in both the anime world and the world of pop culture overall.

Want to keep tabs on the Dragon Ball franchise? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the works of Akira Toriyama.