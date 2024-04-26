Velma Season 2 Introduces Twisted Take on Scooby-Doo Favorite

Velma's second season dropped on Max this week, once again introducing the latest twisted take on Mystery Incorporated. Rather than releasing the episodes on a weekly basis, MAX dropped all the episodes at once, meaning all the spoilers for season two are out in the wild. While the animated series introduced surreal versions of Velma, Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne, there is one big character from Scooby-Doo's past that gets the same twisted treatment in the final episodes of season two.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Velma's second season, be forewarned that we'll be going into massive spoiler territory for the latest episodes. One of the biggest mysteries that has been a part of the Velma animated series has been "Project Scooby", a military experiment that was introduced in season one. Of course, many viewers believed that this was the opening salvo for introducing a truly twisted take on Scooby-Doo, but as the latest season documents, this isn't the case yet. Instead, we get another talking canine in Scooby's place, as Scrappy-Doo is introduced to this animated universe and is voiced by none other than Jason Mantzoukas, star of Invincible, Big Mouth, Twisted Metal, and more.

(Photo: MAX)

Puppy Power Indeed

Like the other characters that first got their start in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, Scrappy isn't quite like the original iteration of the talking puppy. In Velma, Scrappy is created as a part of "Project Scooby" by the military in an effort to infiltrate "meddling kids". Unfortunately for the government, their experiment falls out of their control and Scrappy begins going on a murder spree for all those responsible for the project.

For those looking for more spoilers, season two ended with quite the bang. Scrappy attempts to kill Velma and company, only to be killed himself as the titular character becomes a ghost and takes control of his body. With Scrappy out of the picture, the series has yet to officially bring in Scooby, as "Uncle Scooby" was revealed to be Velma's stepmother. Velma is left deceased when the season two finale comes to an end, and with no third season confirmed, it will be interesting to see if MAX continues the story from here.

Do you think Velma will be renewed for a season three? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Mystery Machine and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scooby-Doo.