Black Butler: Public School Arc to Bring Back English Dub Cast

It has been over fifteen years since the original Black Butler anime adaptation debuted, and the long-awaited return of Ciel and Sebastian final took place earlier this year. With the English Dub preparing to arrive on Crunchyroll, the streaming service revealed a surprise when it came to the cast that will be bringing the dark world to life. Several cast members from the original series will be returning to their roles for the Public School Arc when the English Dub arrives on April 27th.

Black Butler's English Dub will see voice actor J. Michael Tatum return to the role of Sebastian Michaels and voice actor Brina Palencia return to the role of Ciel Pahntomhive. With the previous anime adventure, Black Butler: Book of Murder, arriving in 2014, it has been around a decade since the pair voiced their roles as a part of the anime series. While these voice actors might be returning for the new Public School Arc, the same can't be said for the original studio that kicked off the series, A-1 Pictures. This time around, CloverWorks is helming the project, and comes as a relief to anime fans since the studio is known for its works on Spy x Family and The Promised Neverland.

Black Butler's English Dub Cast

You can check out the full English Dub cast for the dark anime series below,

Ciel voiced by Brina Palencia

Sebastian voiced by J. Michael Tatum

Redmond voiced by Reagan Murdock

Bluewer voiced by Brandon McInnis

Greenhill voiced by Jonah Scott

Violet voiced by Kieran Flitton

McMillan voiced by Ciarán Strange

Clayton voiced by Christian Taylor

Cheslock voiced by Branden Loera

Agares voiced by Andrew Webb

If you have yet to catch up on Black Butler, the original anime series, Black Butler: Book of Circus, and Black Butler: Book of Murder are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. In prepping for the arrival of the English Dub, the streaming service has released an official description of the next chapter of Ciel's life, "Amidst Britain's elite, Weston College defies government oversight. So, when students vanish—including the son of Queen Victoria's cousin—Her Majesty sends her Watchdog Ciel Phantomhive to investigate. With his loyal demon butler, Sebastian, Ciel must navigate treacherous school politics and infiltrate Weston's model prefects, the P4, if he is to unravel the mysteries that shroud this institution."

Via Press Release