My Hero Academia Announces New Season 4 SimulDub Delay

My Hero Academia fans are living the best life when it comes to season four. After a long wait, the show returned last year with an explosive arc, and the show is about to enter its next cour. With a new story on the line, Funimation is keeping fans in touch with Izuku thanks to its SimulDub, but it turns out the broadcast is being hit with another delay.

Over on Twitter, fans were given an update on the SimulDub. Funimation posted a notice for its followers, and it did confirm My Hero Academia will have to delay its dub of episode 78.

"Due to a delay in materials from our partners in Japan, My Hero Academia will not have a new SimulDub episode this Saturday," Funimation confirmed. "The episode 78 dub will now air on February 8."

🗣 ATTENTION HEROES! Due to a delay in materials from our partners in Japan, My Hero Academia will not have a new SimulDub episode this Saturday. The episode 78 dub will now air on February 8. pic.twitter.com/UFiykSNrvS — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 29, 2020

For fans, this update is disheartening, and that is little surprise. My Hero Academia has pulled fans in week after week with its intriguing plot. Episode 78 is especially important as it marks the start of a new arc, and fans were looking forward to the debut given how heavy season four started.

It will not take too long for My Hero Academia to get back on track, so fans can mark their calendars for February 8. The delay will last just over a week, and audiences can always check out the subbed version of episode 78 on Funimation or Crunchyroll. And if you're determined to wait, then you should know All Might would surely be proud of your PLUS ULTRA patience!

How are you liking My Hero Academia season four so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.