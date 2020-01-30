Attack On Titan Cosplay Takes To The Skies With Genderbent Jean

At this point, it's almost surprising to see that Jean has survived this long! In Attack On Titan, characters surviving the events of any given day is either a huge testament to their skill or their luck. With Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, and several others being able to survive the attacks coming from both the Titans and the nation of Marley. Jean may not get the spotlight as much as the other characters that populate this popular franchise, but it's clear he still has some fans as one cosplayer has brought their unique interpretation to life!

When Jean first appeared in Attack On Titan, he was only looking out for himself, hoping to become a part of the Royal Guard who lead cushy lives protecting the king and the higher ups of society. Normally never having to face off against Titans, becoming one of these high ranking soldiers pretty much guarantees soldiers not being eaten by Titans themselves. During his time with Eren and the other cast members, Jean learned more about himself and swore his allegiance to the Survey Corps, putting his life on the line regularly throughout the franchise.

Reddit Cosplayer MangoeCos shared their amazing cosplay that perfectly recreates the aesthetic of the Survey Corps, swords and gas engines in tow, putting the spotlight on a character who rarely gets the same amount of attention as the likes fo Eren and his pals:

With Attack On Titan beginning its fourth and final season of the anime this year, and the manga moving close to its finale that much faster, it should be interesting to see whether or not Jean makes it to the finale of this nihilistic franchise!

What do you think of this amazing Attack On Titan cosplay? Do you foresee Jean surviving all the events of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.