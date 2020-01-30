Kingdom Season 3 Announces New Cast Members

While not as big here in the West, the franchise that is Kingdom has been approved for a third season following the release of its live action feature length film. As the third major story arc looks to give our protagonist a new set of challenges in this realistic medieval scenario in the upcoming "Alliance Arc", the animation studio behind the franchise has released a listing of some brand new characters who will be making their debut along with the voice actors that will be bringing them to life.

Anime News Network shared the news dump that the brand new characters who will be making appearances for the first time are all "military leaders for the State of Chu", with figures such as Shun Shin Kun, Kan Mei, and Atsuko Tanaka all hitting the ground floor running!

With the series still holding one of the top spots for the most popular manga series currently in publication, it's no surprise to see it come back to the world of anime. The news regarding the voice cast was released on the anime's official website, stating that voice actors such as Yuya Uchida, Miou Tanaka, and Atsuko Tanaka will be giving life to these military figures!

The third season is tentatively set for an April release of this year, so fans of the medieval anime won't have to wait long to jump back into this world.

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Xin and Piao. When the latter dies, Xin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Xin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ying Zheng unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart.

The series has been collected into 48 volumes, and was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation. There was a live-action feature film as well, and you can check out ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review here.