My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Tickets are Now on Sale

With My Hero Academia having recently wrapped the heroes' brawl against Overhaul in the fourth season of its anime, and the League of Villains taking dangerous new steps in the manga, sometimes the second feature length film can be lost in the shuffle. With a release date of February 26th of this year into North American theaters, fans can start getting hyped for the movie especially with the latest announcement that pre-sale tickets are now available for fans who want to make sure their seats are assured for the upcoming adventure of Class 1-A! With the next film in the franchise focusing on new villain Nine, it's clear that this will be yet another action packed installment.

Heroes Rising was originally planned as something of a story for the finale of the franchise, with creator Kohei Horikoshi allowing the creators of the film to incorporate elements into the upcoming release. With Nine being touted as the "heir apparent" to the villain All For One, it's clear that this is going to be one of the biggest battles that Deku and his classmates have ever faced. Though the movie released in Japan at the tail end of last year, this will be the first opportunity for fans in North America to check out the carnage!

Funimation revealed the news on their Official Twitter Account that fans can now pick up pre-sale tickets via their website, giving My Hero Academia audiences the opportunity to secure their seats:

IT’S HAPPENING! You can now get advance tickets for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in theaters! Go see it February 26, subbed or dubbed. #HeroesRisingMovie 👉 https://t.co/AmRHf52KU0 pic.twitter.com/d9EMkJ2bJt — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 31, 2020

As My Hero Academia moves into a new arc of the anime with the Cultural Festival, there's plenty of ways to experience the adventures of Deku across television, theaters, and manga!

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”