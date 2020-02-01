One Piece's Take on Ninja Nami Gives All the Naruto Vibes

One Piece's anime has kicked in the second act of the Wano Country arc, and like the other members of the Straw Hats, Sanji, Nami, Brook, and Chopper are all finding their ways to go undercover in the region before the coup against Shogun Orochi kicks in. While Luffy is currently stuck in prison, the idea is to draw as little attention as possible until they get their rebel forces together. It's been great for Nami as she was hoping that she would be given a ninja makeover. Kin'emon's actual outfit for her was hilariously more revealing than she expected, but she's already put it to use.

Episode 919 of the series sees Nami and Shinobu investigating where some new shipments would be coming in, but thanks to Shinobu's fear of sharp objects (which is probably not a great thing for ninja) they are discovered pretty quickly into the investigation thanks to her constant shrieking at just the sight of swords.

This makes Nami jump into action quite quickly as she adapts to being a ninja pretty well. It gives off all sorts of Naruto vibes seeing her pretend to be a cat, dodge sharp swords in a small space, escape, and still get the information they needed. Here's a small but hilarious example of Nami's quick ninja-like thinking caught by @DemiFiendRSA on Twitter:

One Piece episode 919 - Nami pretending to be a cat. 😻#OnePiece pic.twitter.com/rFi4ENtrtf — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) January 26, 2020

The other Straw Hats have blended into their new Wano disguises and roles well within the time period of the Whole Cake Island arc, and Luffy nearly threw that all out of wack when he attacked Kaido. But now that their fight is over and Kaido thinks the main threat was taken care of, the Straw Hats are free to resume their work for the time being. Now with Nami and the full Straw Hat crew in the mix, things are going to be speeding up quite a bit with Nami's quick ninja moves.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.