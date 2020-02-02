Demon Slayer Cosplay Imagines Nezuko's Demon Corps Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ended 2019 as the biggest action and manga series of the year. It's a slow burn that lead to a breakout moment, and fans have been in love with the franchise ever since. Much of that love is due to the series' central duo of Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko. Following the tragic start to their journey that resulted in Nezuko becoming a demon, Tanjiro pushed himself to save her by becoming a member of the Demon Slaying Corps and slowly discovering a potential cure to her transformation.

Over the first season of the anime season and subsequent manga releases picking up the story from that point on, fans have seen Tanjiro struggle to grow and overcome his various demon enemies thanks to the help of his sister and friends. But what would it look like if the roles were reversed? What would it look like if Nezuko suited up as part of the Demon Slaying Corps instead?

Artist @haru.kya (who you can find on Instagram here) imagined just that and put together a fun twist on Tanjiro's uniform that sees his usual garb instead replace by Nezuko's color scheme and outfit. As a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, Nezuko would sure be a fierce warrior by the looks of this cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mochi (@haru.kya) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:26am PST

Demon Slayer's become such a huge series that it sparked shoplifting concerns in Japan following sold out stock across stores, and if the series were that big already, there's a strong chance it would have been all the more popular if the roles for the two of them were reversed. Flipping their roles would take some adjustments, but it would most likely work a lot better than you would think.

Given Nezuko's jumping into action with her demonic form, a Demon Slayer Corp run could be in the cards someday should she be freed of her affliction. Would Nezuko be a strong member of the Demon Slaying Corps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.