My Hero Academia Teases How Human Specimens Are Found for the Nomu

My Hero Academia knows a thing or two about deranged villains. In its time, the franchise as created a slew of seriously messed up baddies with chaos on their mind. While All For One stands at the top of that list, he is joined closely by his doctor who endeavors to create the perfect Nomu. And thanks to a new chapter, fans have a better idea of how the doctor finds human test subjects to make his Nomu from.

And yeah... it isn't the greatest thing to hear. So if you do not want to be spoiled on chapter 259, you have been warned!

The chapter begins with a flat introduction of the doctor who Shigaraki has been told to call Dr. Ujiko. The portly doctor has been working with All For One for years now, and he's taken in Shigaraki to power him up. Fans are told all about this doctor's front-facing persona, and it turns out his charitable deeds are likely a front for Quirk stealing.

As the manga describes, the doctor "promoted community-based medicine rooted in Quirks, and after founding the hospital, he devoted his time and energy to charitable works. He set up orphanages and nursing homes nationwide all through partnerships with his hospital."

"His past paints him as a whimsical man, but he's earned acceptance and respect from many communities," the intro finishes.

As you can see, the sick doctor has a lot going on. He not only oversees Jaku Hospital, a place where the most vulnerable people are treated, but he has outpatient clinics spanning across Japan. From children to the elderly, the doctor has access to so many people, and his Quirk-based medicine makes him uniquely qualified to pick which ones would help All For One. There is very little stopping him from kidnapping patients with prized Quirks or even stealing them without permission. Clearly, this villain is more messed up than fans thought originally, and the only way to stop the doctor is to apprehend him outright.

What do you make of this dark implication? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.