My Hero Academia Reveals the Pro Heroes' Big Mission

My Hero Academia has spent the last few months slowly putting all of the pieces together for a major showdown between the heroes and villains, and now it seems like this war between the two sides is finally upon us with the latest chapter of the series. As the villains have been gathering their various players for the Paranormal Liberation Front, the heroes have been gathering information behind the scenes and have managed to locate every key place that the villains are using for their operations at this time.

Revealing their nearly full slate of information (while still keeping a few things close to his chest for now) Detective Tsukauchi details the pro heroes' next big mission. It's a final effort to take down Shigaraki, the production of the Nomu, and the entire Paranormal Liberation Front with a multi-pronged simultaneous assault.

The previous chapter of the series revealed that Izuku Midoriya and the rest of both Class 1-A and 1-B had been summoned to particular areas along with practically every other active pro hero. They have been divided into several groups that are posted at every one of the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases across the country.

Tsukauchi's investigations revealed the identity of All For One's mysterious doctor (who will be undergoing a name change soon following a recent controversy), and clued into his network of political and societal connections that have allowed he and All For One to conduct their Nomu experiments in the underworld. With one of the pro hero traitors (who was seen during the villain war against Shigaraki) being taken by surprise towards the end of the chapter, it's clear that the heroes have gotten the jump on the villains for once.

As the big assault is underway, now it's a just a matter of seeing how the war continues to unfold. One side will come out the winner, and hopefully it'll be the heroes. How do you think it's going to shake out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.