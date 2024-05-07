Megan Thee Stallion Hypes "Boa" Single With One Piece's Pirate Empress

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has big plans this week. Over the past week, the A-list rapper has been posting teasers on social media, and it turns out the theories were right. Megan Thee Stallion has a new single in the works, and the track "Boa" will go live with an impressive cover inspired by... One Piece.

Oh yeah, you read that right. One Piece's own Pirate Empress is giving Megan Thee Stallion some guidance, and we are living for it.

As you can see below, Megan Thee Stallion debuted the main cover art for her upcoming single "Boa" on Instagram. The piece puts the rapper center stage, and she's donning an outfit that would make Sanji bleed out. After all, the racy photoshoot has Megan Thee Stallion in an outfit inspired by Boa Hancock, but it is a bit more revealing than what Shonen Jump allows.

Of course, fans of the rapper are eager to see what "Boa" has in store. The album cover does mention the Curse of Thee Serpent Woman, so just about anything is game. In the One Piece Universe, we know Boa Hancock has her own curse to bear. The pirate's stunning looks made her the envy of all, leading men and criminals to plot kidnappings or worse. Boa Hancock is hardly a damsel, however. Not only does the pirate wield Love Love Fruit, but she is skilled at fighting. So when the new single "Boa" drops, we're sure Megan Thee Stallion will tap into the empress' impressive strength.

For those unfamiliar with One Piece and Boa Hancock, it is easier now than ever to check out the series. The One Piece anime is streaming on Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and more. So for more info on the hit seafaring series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest Megan Thee Stallion teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!