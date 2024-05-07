Toonami Updates Schedule Ahead of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Premiere

My Adventures with Superman is officially joining Adult Swim's Toonami line up with the premiere of Season 2, and Toonami has revealed their new schedule ahead of the new season's premiere. Toonami's going through a few changes in the coming weeks as now that Ninja Kamui has come to an end, it's time to see what next shows are going to be added to the programming block next. It turns out that one of these new shows is My Adventures with Superman, which will air with Toonami when Season 2 begins its release later this month.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be making its debut with Toonami on Saturday, May 25th with the first two episodes of the new season. The Toonami block is gearing up for the release of the new season with the announcement of some updates to its schedule announced on the official Facebook page. With the new episodes making their debut next month, now is the time to set your DVRs and other recording devices in anticipation of the new addition to the block.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Joins Toonami

Toonami's schedule for Saturday, May 25th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 2

12:30AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 2

1:00AM – One Piece

1:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:00AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

2:30AM – Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc (One Hour)

Toonami will then be moving to its more regular schedule following the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 premiere week starting on Saturday, June 1st. That schedule is as follows:

12:00AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 2

12:30AM – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

1:00AM – One Piece

1:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:00AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

2:30AM – Ninja Kamui (Dub)

3:00AM – Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."