Sorry, Peppa Pig. Naruto Is the World's Top Kids TV Show

When it comes to television, there is something for everyone to watch. From dramas to romances and thrillers, the entertainment industry has range. This is especially true in anime as the industry embraces shows of every genre and demographic. And thanks to a recent report, Naruto has been crowned the world's most popular kids' TV series.

The information comes from The Toy Zone as the team pulled television data across 158 countries. The report took a seed list of popular kids series that show on a number of TV networks. Those titles were analyzed to see which pulled the most volume on Google Search, and it seems like Naruto pulled a win over CoComelon by taking first place.

(Photo: The Toy Zone)

"Naruto is the most popular kids' TV show in 83 countries – more than any other program in the world. CoComelon is the next-most popular," the report shares. "Adventure Time is the most popular children's show in the U.S. – the only country in the world to favor it."

Looking at the data, it is clear that Naruto pulls a ton of search volume. It topped the list in 83 countries of the 158 taken into account. CoComelon took second place while Peppa Pig courted third place. In a surprise throwback, fourth place when to Tom & Jerry, and then Dragon Ball took home fifth place.

Now, you may argue that Naruto is not a kids series, but the truth is nuanced. There is no denying that Naruto is one of the most popular series in anime, and its shonen legacy draws in audiences of all ages. Its fandom is diverse, but at its core, Naruto is a shonen series targeted to mostly male readers between 9 and 18 years old. So yes, it is a totally valid member of the kids' television circuit.

If you have never checked out Naruto, the series is easy to stream these days. The hit anime can be found on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

