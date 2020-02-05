Pokemon Coco's Mythical Pokemon Will Tie Into the Games

In the last year, Pokemon has made some serious strides. The anime has pushed forward into all-new territory thanks to its new show, and that is not all. On the heels of Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, fans will be treated with another film this summer, and it turns out Pokemon Coco will tie into the franchise's new games in an interesting way.

Not long ago, fans were informed about a special update coming to Pokemon. In honor of this year's Pokemon Day, a brand-new Mythical Pokemon is set to debut this month. In fact, the Pokemon will debut on the date itself, and it turns out the pocket monster will star in Pokemon Coco before heading to the Nintendo Switch.

According to reports, the Mythical Pokemon will star in Pokemon Coco which is slated for a July 2020 release. From there, the monster will show up in Pokemon Sword and Shield, bringing up the game's roster even higher.

At this point, there is little information about the Mythical Pokemon or what it could bee. It is difficult to guess how the monster will fit into the anime, but netizens are doing their best to guess. After all, Pokemon Coco seems to be based on the film Pokemon 4Ever which starred Celebi. Given that this movie takes place in an alternate universe, the time-traveling Pokemon may be replaced, but the new Mythical Pokemon could sub in for Suicune as well.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what comes from this. Currently, there are three Legendary Pokemon in the Galar region with another three slated to debut. And in a matter of months, it turns out a fourth will join the team on console following its big-screen debut.

Are you hyped to learn all about this new Mythical Pokemon?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.