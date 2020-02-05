Studio Ghibli's Theme Park Teases Rides Based on Spirited Away and More

Studio Ghibli continues to impress fans despite its ongoing dip with production. The company is responsible for putting anime on the map for global audiences thanks to its massive hits like Spirited Away. With director Hayao Miyazaki back in the saddle, it seems Studio Ghibli is primed for a comeback, and some new artwork suggests the return will take place in at a theme park.

After all, it wasn't long ago Studio Ghibli made an official announcement about its theme park. The company has been hard at work on Ghibli Park for well over a year, and a new set of designs show off planned attractions based on projects like Howl's Moving Castle and more.

The illustrations focus specifically on the Giant Ghibli Storehouse and the Hill of Youth. As you can see below, the designs show off both areas with the first one recreated all of the restaurants found in Spirited Away. The second drawing is just as colorful and houses two buildings which will serve as a theater and exhibit.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)



Several other sketches were released by Studio Ghibli for the park with one referencing The Cat Returns. The fourth makes a direct tie to Castle in the Sky and Howl's Moving Castle as the park will have an elevator attraction that is inspired by both movies.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)



According to these new documents, each of these park areas will open to the public in 2022 along with several others a year later. These include the Mononoke Village for Princess Mononoke and Witch Valley for Kiki's Delivery Service. Currently, the park projects at least a million users to visit the park in its first year before rising to nearly two million once the park is fully open. And if you want to visit the the highly anticipated park, you can start planning for its Fall 2022 debut.

