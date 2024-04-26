Kaiju No. 8 Announces New Manga Spin-Off

Kaiju No. 8 recently has hit the small screen thanks to Production I.G. but the story of Kafka has created quite a few manga chapters in its brief history. Topping over one hundred chapters as of the writing of this article, the popularity of the franchise has already warranted two spin-offs, but that isn't enough for the kaiju universe. Kaiju No. 8 has revealed a new spin-off will land this summer, exploring an unexpected part of the popular universe.

One of the biggest selling points of Kaiju No. 8 isn't just the giant monster fights that populate the series, but the humor that is a steady part of Kafka's world. The star of the series doesn't have the most coveted of jobs, as Kafka failed the entrance exam for the Japan Defense Force, but still wanted to help society in any way that he could. Now that the anime star has gained the power to transform into a kaiju himself, he might not be cleaning up the aftermath of kaiju battles for much longer.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Kaiju No. 8's Upcoming Spin-Off

Kaiju No. 8's spin-off will arrive in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump on June 4th. Titled "Kaiju No. 8: Relax", the manga spin-off will focus on what the anime characters do during their time off, which will be a way to inject even more humor into the franchise. Relax will join the likes of Kaiju No. 8: Exclusive on The Third Division and Kaiju No. 8: B-Side when it comes to shonen spin-offs.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Kaiju No. 8's anime series, it's streaming on both Crunchyroll and X. Here's how the platforms describe the giant monster-filled series, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

