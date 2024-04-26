Crunchyroll Opens Berserk Store

Berserk has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to both the release of its 376th manga chapter and thanks to fan animators continuing the original 1997 series in an unofficial work. To capitalize on the popularity of the Band of the Hawk, Crunchyroll has opened a store that is focused on Berserk merchandise. With creators Koji Mouri and the artists at Studio Gaga aiming to honor deceased creator Kentaro Miura by completing the series, Berserk is sure to be a hot ticket item in the anime world for quite some time.

When it comes to Berserk's storyline, Guts has been placed in quite the sticky situation. Despite the heroes of the series finally managing to help Casca regain her sanity, they had no time to celebrate the long-awaited event as Griffith and his new Band of the Hawk attacked the mystical realm of Elfhelm. Wiping the location off the map, Griffith kidnapped Casca and Guts and company were kidnapped by the Kushan Empire of the East. Luckily for the Black Swordsman, the soldiers are joined by former Band of the Hawk member, Rickert, who pleads their case. With Kushan setting the stage to attack Griffith directly, it seems as though Berserk is setting the stage for the final battle of the brutal franchise.

Berserk Store – Behelit Not Included

Crunchyroll recently shared the news that it was compiling all of its Berserk merch into one digital store, which you can access by clicking here. Alongside attire and figures, the store also has the original manga volumes and anime collections to get fans up to speed on the world of the Band of the Hawk.

The last time anime fans saw Berserk on the small screen was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition, a series that spliced together the footage of the feature-length films and added new material as well. Unfortunately, all has been quiet about any potential future official Berserk anime series, which has helped to open the door for fan anime projects to take center stage. Whenever Berserk does return with an official anime release, there will be more than enough material to create quite a few seasons.

