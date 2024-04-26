Suicide Squad Isekai Previews Ending Theme

The Suicide Squad is about to get their own anime and the ending theme has made its way online.

The Isekai genre is a heavy hitter in the anime world, and this summer, DC's Suicide Squad is getting in on the action. Warner Bros is teaming up with Wit Studio, who helped forge the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings, to see Harley Quinn and her fellow villains dropped in a magical landscape. Set to land this July, the anime series has released its ending theme to give fans an idea of the soundtrack that will accompany DC's biggest super villain team.

The Suicide Squad could certainly use a feather in their cap in 2024, as the video game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, has been the topic of some serious controversy. While there might not be a live-action Suicide Squad project in the works, one of the most popular members of the squad is set to return as Peacemaker's second season is currently filming. The English Dub cast for the anime series has yet to be revealed, though we would imagine that DC fans would be quite happy to see John Cena reprise his role.

Suicide Squad Isekai – The Ending Theme

Warner Bros Japans' Official social media account shared a teaser of the upcoming ending theme of the Isekai anime series. The song will be performed by musical act Mori Calliope and is titled "Go-Getters".

❤TVアニメ「異世界スーサイド・スクワッド」エンディングテーマ紹介💙



エンディングテーマ：Mori Calliope 「Go-Getters」

Composed by Giga & Teddyloid

Lyrics by Mori Calliope / Yuki Tsujimurahttps://t.co/5zzshBBbeL



▼ON AIR

2024年7月よりTOKYO MX、BS11にて放送開始予定

Suicide Squad Isekai has yet to reveal the release date for the unique anime series, but Warner Bros has released an official description to get fans hyped for the DC animated series, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle."