This Cute Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay of Dark Magician Girl Is Pure Magic

Yu-Gi-Oh is the franchise that never dies. Despite its ups and downs, the series remains strong thanks to its loyal fanbase. Year after year, new fans continue to come into Yu-Gi-Oh thanks to the anime and trading card game. Of course, cosplay is also a major entry point, and one fan decided to inspire others with their adorable take on the Dark Magician Girl.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as marissaemma shared their take on the Duel Monster. In the midst of work on other looks, the fan decided to show off their pride Yu-Gi-Oh look and plan its awaited comeback.

“One Dark Magician sleeps in the grave... Disciple inherits master’s soul & becomes stronger," the fan quoted. ⁣⁣

"I’m in the trenches with three different cosplay builds right now (*lol why do I do this to myself?*), but today I find I’m daydreaming about my Dark Magician Girl! I can’t wait to take her out for another spin!"

As you can see above, the cosplay is downright cute. Not only is it spot-on to the anime, but its vibrant colors and tailored curves make it appear animated. The Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay is rocking the right kind of hair to pull off the look, and the outfit is basically pulled straight from the anime.

You can decide what your favorite piece of this cosplay is, but the hat is hard to resist. The gear appears to be coated in a smooth, hard plastic of some sort. Its molded ridges are perfectly shaped, and the dimensions are spot-on with the anime. There might not be a more accurate Dark Magician Girl cosplay out there, so here's to hoping this fan tackles a different Yu-Gi-Oh summons before long!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.