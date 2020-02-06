Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Heads to Crunchyroll

If you've been looking for a zombie anime series set in a completely unique environment, creating some of the scariest examples of the walking undead that we've ever seen, look no further than Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. The series, set in a time period and alternate reality that sees locomotives as one of the most important final vestiges of man kind, follows our main character Ikoma, a one time technician who finds himself thrust into the role of savior following a run in with a zombie that grants him some of the super powers ghouls' strength. While the series originally premiered on Amazon Prime, it has now landed on Crunchyroll and the most recent film, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, is now streaming on the service!

The landscape of Kabaneri is a dangerous one, with humanity holding on by the skin of its teeth to survival. Much like the franchise of Attack On Titan, this is a series not for the faint of heart and the feature length film follows in the tradition established by the anime series, pitting the remainder of humanity in a life or death struggle against ghouls, outside enemies, and themselves.

Crunchyroll shared the news on their Official Twitter Account, letting anime fans know that Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato is now available to watch on the streaming service!

Will you be watching the latest Kabaneri movie on Crunchyroll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, zombies, and trains!

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. After the successful release of its first season in 2016, the franchise released a sequel film, The Battle of Unato, which you can now stream on Netflix. Crunchyroll describes the series as such:

"At a time when the industrial revolution was carrying the world into the modern age, a horde of undead monsters suddenly appeared. They could not be killed unless their hearts, which were protected by a layer of iron, were pierced. Humans bitten by them would come back as undead monsters themselves. These undead, which would later be known as "Kabane," exploded in population until they finally overran the world. The people of Hinomoto, a nation in the far east, built fortresses known as "stations" throughout the land that have allowed them to survive the threat of the Kabane.

People can only travel between these stations using fortified steam locomotives known as 'Hayajiro,' and they have managed to stay alive by sharing resources in this way. Ikoma is a young steamsmith living at Aragane Station, a city that specializes in the manufacture of iron and steam engines. He is working on developing a unique anti-Kabane weapon called a "piercing gun" as he waits for his chance to prove his strength. Then, one day, a Hayajiro called the 'Iron Fortress' makes its way through the front lines to arrive at Aragane Station."