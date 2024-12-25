-
Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Reveals Nobara’s Mother At Last
The Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally reveals Nobara’s mother.
-
Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Shows Nobara Fulfilling Gojo’s Last Wish
The Jujutsu Kaisen manga epilogue highlights Nobara fulfilling Gojo’s last wish.
-
Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Still Leaves One Big Question Unanswered
Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 30 includes a 16-page epilogue, but it still leaves one major question unanswered.
-
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Bids Goodbye to Series With Heartbreaking Final Message
Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator shared a heartbreaking final goodbye after the manga’s grand finale
-
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime Shares First Look at The Crawler & More
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes shared the first look at how its own heroes will be making the jump to anime
-
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Hit With Major Delay
Danmachi Season 5 will be indefinitely delaying its final episodes due to production issues behind the scenes
-
One Piece’s Franky VA Shares His Hilarious Farewell Gift After Jump Festa 2025
Isn’t that just SUPER!
-
New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Anime Drops First Teaser and Returning Cast
The New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime has dropped the first trailer giving a look at its big revival
-
Spy x Family Shows Surprising Way the Friendship Scheme Could Work
The Spy x Family manga returns after a hiatus with an exciting chapter showing how the friendship scheme could finally work.
-
The Santa Anime Reveals a New Trailer For The Holidays: Watch
Science SARU has a special treat for anime fans this holiday season.
Anime
News on all things anime, manga, webtoons, and more!