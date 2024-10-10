-
Fallout Star Ella Purnell Hints at Season 2 Easter Eggs: “You Can’t Put It All in One Season”
Ella Purnell hints at more Fallout Easter eggs in Season 2.
-
Did Grotesquerie Just Kill Off SPOILER?
Episode 6 of Grotesquerie ends with a CRITICAL injury to one of its main characters.
-
-
Did Agatha All Along Really Just Kill Off Everyone?
Did we really just lose the ENTIRE coven in this week’s episode of Agatha All Along?
-
-
-
-
-
Ewan McGregor Wants Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 to Go Back to the Clone Wars
The Obi-Wan Kenobi star wants to go back and explore the Clone Wars era of Star Wars.
-
Netflix’s Marvel Series Star Weighs in on Possible Return After Daredevil: Born Again
Rob Morgan hasn’t fully closed the door on Turk.
TV Shows
TV news, reviews, and interviews on all your favorite shows.