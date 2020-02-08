Boruto Stills Surface with New Character Designs

The Mujina Bandits Arc has been one of the most highly anticipated story lines that fans have been waiting for in the sequel series of the Naruto franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation! With the latest story following an arc that was told in the manga, and thus is officially considered a part of the main franchise canon, the latest episodes follow Boruto and Mitsuki as they attempt to discover the secrets behind the Mujina Bandits as well as stop an assassination attempt by finding their way into a prison. Now, with the story heating up, new character designs have been released to get fans pumped up for what is next to come.

Boruto, despite being populated with mostly "filler arcs", has still managed to recently get a lot of notoriety thanks in part to its recent time travel arc that sees the current son of the Seventh Hokage travel back to the past to meet the much younger ninjas of the first series. While we want to avoid spoilers for the rest of the Mujina Bandits arc, rest assured that the events which take place in the upcoming episodes will have some big influence on the events that we'll witness in future installments.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the translated summary of the upcoming episode as well as the new character designs for folks who will clearly act as new roadblocks for both Boruto, Mitsuki, and the village of Konoha to have to deal with as they attempt to learn more about the bank robbing scheme and killer tactics underway:

#BORUTO

Here is a brief summary of episode #144 collected from this weeks WSJ Issue. The quality of the scan was poor which resulted in some words being misunderstood by the translator but I’ve managed to include animage synopsis key points. Scan: DL

Translation: Japanese User pic.twitter.com/8SJLETdY4O — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 6, 2020

