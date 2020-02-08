Dragon Ball Art Imagines Buu and Freeza Fusion

Although the Dragon Ball franchise is leaving fans hanging for the moment as there's no new anime on the horizon just yet, it's not like fans of the franchise aren't used to waiting for more. One of the strangest bits of the fandom's history came shortly after the series made its way to the United States and beyond. The anime series ended its official run in Japan, but fans were quickly asking for more and were scrolling through endless waves of fan theories and the like in the hopes they would find news about more.

During this period of time, fans began to ease other's worries by creating new Dragon Ball adventures themselves. This included the now infamous "Dragon Ball AF," which spawned all sorts of new stories and character ideas that never existed in any official capacity. One of the coolest elements of it was how it used villains like Super Buu and Freeza.

Artist @reinald_art (who you can find on Instagram here) has imagined a cool reality in which the two powerful villains fuse together in a terrifying way with some slick art. But what would the name of this fusion be? Buureeza? Super Freeza? Fruu? Check it out below:

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2 featured a fusion of sorts between these two characters as Freeza was one of the many characters Buu could absorb in the game. This would give him the Death Ball ability, but it was nowhere near as cool as this one as it merely changed his facial features slightly and gave Buu a higher tone of voice. If they did a proper fusion dance (actual parameters of the technique notwithstanding), they would be one dangerous combo that could give Goku and company a run for their money.

