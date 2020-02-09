Sword Art Online Reveals War of Underworld's Final Opening Theme

Sword Art Online's third season has been the best received by fans overall in quite some time as it's featured a whole new kind of Kirito in a new virtual world that has more consequence than many of the virtual spaces he had been in previously. Original light novel author Reki Kawahara has been ambitious with the Alicization saga as it was the longest running story in the novels thus far. This has resulted in one of the longest stories for the anime as well, and this third season has been spread across multiple releases.

With this saga told across four cours in total, the War of Underworld part of the Alicization saga began with the last batch of episodes that debuted during the Fall 2019 anime season. This brought some of the final pieces of the puzzle together as the human and dark realms have begun an all-out war with one another with Asuna, and a few select others now in tow.

The final half of War of Underworld, which will end the Alicization arc as a whole, is coming back this April as part of the Spring 2020 anime season. With its premiere so close, the official Twitter account has revealed that the new opening theme for War of Underworld's final cour is titled "Anima" as performed by artist ReoNa.

Aside from a few teaser visuals released shortly after the first 12 episode batch came to an end last year, there is still not much known about War of Underworld's final 12 episodes. There are still several questions hanging in the air as to whether or not Japan's virtual players will intervene, whether Kirito will be healed from his coma, and more, but this will all be explored as this massive saga comes to an end!

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The English dub release of the arc is currently debuting new episodes Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.